Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ COOP opened at $129.50 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

