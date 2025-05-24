Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
