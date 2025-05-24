Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $26.26 on Thursday. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,733.42. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3,006.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

