Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LQDA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Liquidia and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,119.40. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia by 855.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 210,753 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liquidia by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

