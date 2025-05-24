NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 2,850.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Barclays PLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

