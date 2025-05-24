Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nextracker by 516.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 185,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextracker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nextracker by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $168,801.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,055.80. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 219,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,333. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NXT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

