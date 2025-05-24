Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 285.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.