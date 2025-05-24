Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Stock analysts at Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 3.4%

NDLS stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.20.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

