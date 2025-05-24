Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Stock analysts at Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company Stock Down 3.4%
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Noodles & Company
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.