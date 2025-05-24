Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,051.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 116,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $870.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

