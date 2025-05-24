Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

