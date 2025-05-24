Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,621 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1%

WTBA stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $327.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.89.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.