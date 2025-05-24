Northern Trust Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.