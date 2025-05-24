Northern Trust Corp Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,645.45. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $749.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Northland Capmk raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

