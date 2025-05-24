Northern Trust Corp Has $3.03 Million Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ooma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 111,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ooma stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

