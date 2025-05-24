Northern Trust Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Iv Maner purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,605. This represents a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

