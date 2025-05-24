Northern Trust Corp Has $3.28 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Codexis were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,463,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 311,082 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 303,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.56. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

