Northern Trust Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allient were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNT. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk cut Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of ALNT opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $505.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.39. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

