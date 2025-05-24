Northern Trust Corp Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 1,673.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 854.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $9,446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.14 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

