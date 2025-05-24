Northern Trust Corp Has $3.42 Million Stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Gallatin Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $389,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter.

BOW stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

