Northern Trust Corp Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

About Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

