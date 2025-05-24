Northern Trust Corp Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $421.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCBX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $263,717.50. This represents a 35.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,470 shares of company stock worth $135,204 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

