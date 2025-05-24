Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,371 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCMD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,806.10. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $31,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,188.40. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,767 shares of company stock valued at $346,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. B. Riley upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

TCMD stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $219.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

