Northern Trust Corp Purchases 23,006 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 556,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. B Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony S. Gibney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,414.80. This represents a 591.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $39,319.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,428.37. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $52,067. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 0.8%

AURA stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.43. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AURA shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

