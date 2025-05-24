Northern Trust Corp Purchases 54,109 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

BCH stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $2.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

