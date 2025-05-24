Northern Trust Corp Purchases 77,189 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

