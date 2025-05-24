Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 147,776 Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Septerna Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $9.19 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Septerna news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,116.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $202,816.38. The trade was a 20.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,606. This represents a 65.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,846 shares of company stock worth $352,565. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

