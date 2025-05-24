Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Merus were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $19,029,000. Artia Global Partners LP increased its stake in Merus by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 463,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 383,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merus by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 389,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of MRUS opened at $55.14 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

