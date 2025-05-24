Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

