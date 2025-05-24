Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,205 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 612,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KALV opened at $11.47 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,538.70. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,647 shares of company stock worth $181,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.