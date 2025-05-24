Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,205 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 612,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of KALV opened at $11.47 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,538.70. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,647 shares of company stock worth $181,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
