Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 228,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Berry were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berry by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 652,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Berry by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Berry by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 571,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 214,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Berry by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Price Performance

BRY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

