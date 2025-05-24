Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HVT opened at $20.28 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HVT. Sidoti raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.