NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.21.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $54.98 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,849,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.