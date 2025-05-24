Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2,714.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Novanta worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

