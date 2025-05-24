Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of Apogee Enterprises worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $834.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

