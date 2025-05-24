Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,695 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Oshkosh worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $97.90 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

