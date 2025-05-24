Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.