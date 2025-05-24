Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,624 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.