Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,921,103 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

