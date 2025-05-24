Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TWFG were worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TWFG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TWFG, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

