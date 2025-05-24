Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

