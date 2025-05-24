Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.82 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

EMN stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

