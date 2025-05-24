Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.13 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Independence Realty Trust worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,015,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

