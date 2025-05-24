Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.20 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

