Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Inari Medical worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

