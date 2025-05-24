Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Genpact worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genpact alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 943,622 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 216,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Genpact Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE G opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.