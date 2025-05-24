Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $222.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

