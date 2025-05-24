Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,327,622 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,622 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 358,097 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,569.60. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.24. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

