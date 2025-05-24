Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

