Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

