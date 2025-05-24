Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 279,360 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.88% of Blue Bird worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

